Looting takes hold as Indonesian quake toll tops 1,200

Rescue efforts have been hampered by a lack of heavy machinery, severed transport links, the scale of the damage, and the Indonesian government’s initial reluctance to accept foreign help.

Along the road to Donggala — a large town close to the epicentre of the quake — there were more scenes of destruction. The town itself appeared relatively unscathed, but in the worst affected areas it was difficult to find a single vertical surface.

Donggala resident Farid, 48, pleaded for help: “Don’t centre all the aid on Palu,” he said. “We in Donggala have nothing.”

As a reminder of the tectonic fragility of Indonesia, a series of quakes hit the island of Sumba on Tuesday, albeit hundreds of kilometres from Palu.

The official death toll from the tragedy in central Sulawesi stood at 1,234, according to the government.

The Indonesian military is leading the rescue effort, but after a reluctant acceptance of help by President Joko Widodo, international NGOs also have teams on the ground in Palu.

Among the dead are dozens of students whose lifeless bodies were pulled from their landslide-swamped church in Sulawesi. “A total of 34 bodies were found by the team,” Indonesia Red Cross spokesperson Aulia Arriani said after the grim discovery, adding that 86 students had initially been reported missing from a Bible camp at the Jonooge Church Training Centre.

Arriani said rescuers faced an arduous trek to reach the mudslide and retrieve the victims. “The most challenging problem is travelling in the mud as much as [90 minutes] by foot while carrying the bodies to an ambulance,” she said.

Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation but there are small pockets of religious minorities, including Christians, across the archipelago of 260-million people.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned on Monday that 191,000 people were in urgent need of help after the quake-tsunami, among them 46,000 children and 14,000 elderly people — many in areas that are not the focus of government recovery efforts.

The dead — many yet uncounted, their bodies still trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings — are also a source of concern for the authorities. In Indonesia’s hot, equatorial climate, bodies quickly begin to rot and provide a breeding ground for many deadly diseases.

At Poboya — in the hills above Palu — volunteers have begun to fill a vast grave with the dead, with instructions to prepare for 1,300 victims to be laid to rest.

Trucks stacked with corpses wrapped in orange, yellow and black bags are bringing their load to the site, where the bodies are dragged into the grave as excavators pour soil on top.

There were glimmers of hope among the countless tragedies. Two people have been plucked from the 80-room Hotel Roa-Roa, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said, and there could still be more alive. And for Azwan, who — like many Indonesians — goes by a single name, there was joy when he was reunited with his wife, Dewi, after 48 hours of fearing the worst

AFP