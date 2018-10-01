World / Asia

TERRITORIAL CLAIMS

US Navy ship tests freedom of navigation near China island

01 October 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
China's navy on the move. Picture: REUTERS
China's navy on the move. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — A US Navy destroyer sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea on Sunday, a US official told Reuters, potentially angering Beijing at a time of already tense relations between the two countries.

Beijing and Washington are locked in a trade war that has seen them impose increasingly severe rounds of tariffs on each other’s imports. The official said that the destroyer Decatur travelled within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson Reefs in the Spratly Islands.

The operation was the latest attempt to counter what Washington sees as Beijing’s efforts to limit freedom of navigation in the strategic waters, where Chinese, Japanese and some Southeast Asian navies operate.

China’s claims in the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year, are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

"We conduct routine and regular freedom-of-navigation operations," the US official said, and would continue to do these.

The US has criticised China’s construction of islands and military facilities in the area and is concerned they could be used to restrict free nautical movement.

Reuters

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are no longer pals — what might this mean for the world?

After accusing China of trying to interfere in the upcoming US midterm election, Trump said that Xi ‘may not be a friend of mine anymore’, though ‘he ...
World
3 days ago

China refuses port call for US Navy ship as tensions mount

Denial of access to Hong Kong comes after Washington slapped sanctions on Beijing over Russian weapons deal
World
4 days ago

China’s relentless export machine moves up the value chain

The shift by Chinese companies into more sophisticated capital goods has altered trade between China and developed countries, writes Tom Hancock
Opinion
7 days ago

China accuses Britain of ‘provocation’ after warship sails close to Paracel Islands

Beijing sends frigate and helicopters to challenge Royal Navy vessel close to disputed South China Sea islands
World
24 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Economists expect US recession in about two years
World / Americas
2.
Indonesian quake: aid from neighbours, and mass ...
World / Asia
3.
Last-gasp US-Canada deal pulls Nafta back from ...
World / Americas
4.
US Navy ship tests freedom of navigation near ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.