Indonesian quake: aid from neighbours, and mass prison breaks

Palu — Indonesian authorities scrambled on Monday to get aid and rescue equipment into quake-hit Sulawesi island, and prepared to bury some of the at least 832 dead, while the government said it would accept international help for disaster relief.

Authorities also confirmed there was a mass prison break in the chaos of the quake and tsunami.

The confirmed toll of 832 dead looked certain to rise as rescuers slowly reached devastated outlying communities hit on Friday by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami waves as high as 6m.

Jakarta wanted to show that it was able to deal with the catastrophe but four days on some remote areas have yet to be contacted, medicines are running out and rescuers are struggling with a shortage of heavy equipment to reach desperate victims calling out from ruins.

In response, President Joko Widodo opened the door to the dozens of international aid agencies and NGOs lined up to provide live-saving assistance.

"Last night, President @jokowi authorized us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response & relief," senior government official Tom Lembong wrote on Twitter, asking rescuers to contact him directly via his account and email.

Neighbours including Australia, Thailand and China have offered help, while the European Union announced €1.5m in immediate aid.

Prison break

About 1,200 convicts escaped from three different detention facilities, justice ministry official Sri Puguh Utami said on Monday.

Inmates fled from two overcapacity facilities in Palu and another in Donggala, an area also hit by the disaster, Utami said.

"I'm sure they escaped because they feared they would be affected by the earthquake. This is for sure a matter of life and death for the prisoners," she said.