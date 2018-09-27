SURVEILLANCE CONCERNS
India high court limits biometric identity system
New Delhi — India’s supreme court upheld the validity of a controversial biometric identity system on Wednesday, but flagged privacy concerns and reined in a government push to make it mandatory for everything from banking to telecom services.
The ruling was cheered by critics of the system, known as Aadhaar, which has already provided biometric identification for more than a billion people, making it the world’s biggest biometric identity project.
Critics had expressed fears it could spawn a surveillance state and smooth the way for companies to profile clients.
"This is a fabulous judgment," said lawyer Kapil Sibal, a member of the opposition Congress party. "It takes care of citizens’ rights and it ensures we don’t have a surveillance state in place, it ensures that our privacy is not intruded into, and at the same time, it protects the rights of the marginalised," he told television channel CNN-IBN.
A majority ruling by a panel of five judges cleared the use of Aadhaar for welfare schemes, saying it empowered the poor and marginalised.
Among other objectives, Aadhaar — which has a unique number tied to an individual’s fingerprints, face and iris scan — aims to block theft and leakage in India’s $23.6bn-a-year food welfare programme.
"What we are emphasising is that the remedy is to plug the loopholes rather than axe a project, aimed for the welfare of large section of the society," said Justice AK Sikri, who delivered the ruling, adding that beneficiaries would be harmed if Aadhaar were to be shelved.
Aadhaar is the latest in a string of landmark rulings by the supreme court, which threw out a colonial-era ban on gay sex in September. That was after declaring privacy a fundamental right in 2017.
The four-to-one Aadhaar ruling found the programme had merits, but it struck down a government effort to make it mandatory for everything from opening a new bank account to getting a mobile phone connection and school admission.
"The reason why we challenged [it] was because it went beyond the public distribution system, beyond protecting the marginalised, and tried to create a surveillance state," Sibal said.
The dissenting judge, Justice DY Chandrachud, ruled the passage of the Aadhaar act a "fraud on the constitution" as it had been passed as a money bill, allowing the government to bypass approval from parliament’s upper house.
Aadhaar violated the right to privacy, as it could lead to profiling of voters, he wrote.
Reuters
