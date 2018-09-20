Korea: sceptics fear sanctions erosion

A pledge by the leaders of North and South Korea to foster economic ties has heightened worries among sceptics that Seoul’s push to revive nuclear talks could undermine the sanction regime credited with bringing Pyongyang to the negotiating table.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Pyongyang on Wednesday, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to the normalisation of the Kaesong joint border industrial park and tours to North Korea’s Mount Kumgang.

The two projects, which were suspended amid tensions between the rivals under Moon’s two conservative predecessors, had been lucrative sources of cash for the impoverished North.

Moon said the steps were part of an agreement to turn the Korean peninsula into a "land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats".

However, his visit was criticised by US Senator Lindsey Graham. He said it risked undermining the US policy of "maximum pressure" aimed at leaving Pyongyang little choice but to abandon its nuclear and missile development programmes.

"While North Korea has stopped testing missiles and nuclear devices, they have NOT moved toward denuclearisation," Graham said on Twitter. "South Korea should not be played by Kim Jong-Un."

North Korea is believed to have earned hundreds of millions of dollars trading in banned minerals and weapons by skirting layers of UN Security Council sanctions dating back to 2006, the year of its first nuclear test. Some South Korean firms had been accused of importing coal from the North disguised as Russian shipments in violation of UN sanctions.

"We are currently co-operating within the framework of international sanctions," Yoon Young-chan, South Korea’s presidential senior secretary for public communications, said this week. "We believe if new conditions are formed, changes could be possible," he added.

The Kaesong industrial park is subject to Security Council sanctions adopted in September 2017 that ban clothing and textile exports, as well as a ban on financial joint ventures with North Korea. At the height of its operations, it brought Pyongyang about $110m in wages and fees, according to a 2016 South Korean government statement.

The resumption of South Korean tours to the Mount Kumgang resort, suspended in 2008 after a South Korean woman was fatally shot by North Korean guards, could violate the UN sanctions banning the transfer of bulk cash to Pyongyang. In their heyday, tours to the east coast border resort, operated by a unit of the Hyundai conglomerate, were a $40m-a-year moneyspinner for the North.

Bruce Bennett, of the RAND Corporation in California, said Moon’s strategy could put Seoul at odds with the US. "President Moon apparently hopes that President Trump will simply agree with doing what North Korea wants. I think President Moon is taking a serious risk," Bennett said.

Reuters