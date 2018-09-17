Beijing accuses Taipei of spying, infiltration and sabotage

Beijing — China on Sunday accused Taiwan’s spy agencies of stepping up efforts to steal intelligence with the aim of "infiltration" and "sabotage" and warned the island against further damaging already strained ties.

It must end such activities immediately, the Xinhua news agency said, citing a spokesperson for China’s policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office.

On Saturday, state television kicked off the first in a series of programmes detailing cases in which Chinese students studying in Taiwan are said to be targeted by domestic spies who lure them with money, love and friendship.

The allegations come as China ramps up efforts to encourage Taiwanese to settle in China permanently, with new identity cards and other inducements, while at the same time further isolating Taiwan,.

Taiwan has warned its people to be careful of the risks involved living in an autocratic country with internet censorship and other drawbacks.

China and Taiwan frequently trade accusations of spying.

In 2017, a Chinese student studying in Taiwan was sentenced to prison for collecting sensitive information through contacts in Taiwanese schools and government departments, and for trying to build a spy network. Taiwan allowed Chinese students to study at its universities in 2009.

Reuters