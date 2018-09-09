China trade outlook darkens as Trump threatens to impose total tariffs

Beijing — China’s chances of escaping the trade conflict with the US with only minor damage to its economy just got slimmer.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump doubled down on his threats to impose higher tariffs on China’s goods, saying he is ready to tax all imports "at short notice".

While economists see the immediate impact of trade tension as limited, the effect on economic confidence may be larger, warned former People’s Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan.

Trade data for August released on Saturday echoed both the cause and effect of the standoff with the US — the surplus with the US rose to a record, while overall export growth slowed. A lone bright spot may be faster-than-expected import growth, signalling that domestic demand in the world’s second-largest economy is holding up for now.

'Long, hard road'

"With further large-scale US tariff measures imminent, Chinese exporters will be hit hard and China’s GDP growth rate in 2019 is likely to be dented," said Rajiv Biswas, Asia Pacific chief economist at IHS Markit in Singapore. "If the US keeps ramping up its tariff measures against China, the export sector will face a long, hard road ahead despite government measures to mitigate the impact."

Hours before Trump’s Friday threats, China announced measures to support some of the exporters targeted by the barrage of higher duties. The ministry of finance said it would raise export rebate rates for 397 goods, ranging from lubricants to children’s books, meaning that firms shipping such products abroad will pay less value-added tax. The new rates will be effective from September 15, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Trump signalled no letup on Sunday in his rhetorical assault against China. Alluding to Ford Motor’s decision to abandon the planned sale of a China-built small car in the US, he tweeted, "This car can now be built in the USA."