China-Africa summit rejects fears of development project debt trap

Ramaphosa, who handed over the co-chairmanship to Sall, said another achievement at the summit was an agreement to "work hard to increase Africa’s value-added exports to China". On Monday he called for the two sides to work to "balance" trade relations, noting that Africa exports raw materials to China while Chinese factories send finished products back.

Xi opened the summit on Monday with an offer of $60bn in funding for projects over the next three years, saying there were "no political strings attached" but warning against spending on "vanity projects".

Xi also said China would write off the debt of some of the poorest African countries. The money comes on top of $60bn offered at the 2015 summit.

Feasibility studies

China’s special envoy for African affairs, Xu Jinghu, said Beijing would be "very conscientious" in its co-operation with Africa and conduct feasibility studies before choosing projects. "China has not increased the debt burden of Africa.

"The reasons behind the African debt are quite complex. It has been accumulated for a long time," Xu said. "There are many countries in Africa. Even for the countries that are heavily indebted, China is not the main creditor. So it doesn’t make sense and it’s groundless to put the blame on China for the African debt," she said.

The new financing includes $15bn in grants, interest-free loans and concessional loans, $20bn in credit lines, the creation of a $10bn fund for development financing and a $5bn special fund to pay for imports from Africa. Chinese companies were encouraged to invest at least $10bn on the continent.

Johan Burger, director of the NTU-SBF Centre for African Studies at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, said Xi’s warning against vanity projects showed the "severity" of the issue.

"Should this money be spent on vanity projects, it will lend credence to the charges against China," Burger said. "China itself does not have a never-ending source of funding, and would not want to see its financing be wasted, with no returns for itself and no real benefit for the countries involved."

AFP