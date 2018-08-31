China not to blame for rising Pacific debts, says Samoa’s leader

Sydney — Pacific island states only have themselves to blame if they fall into debt problems, Samoa’s prime minister says, adding that criticism of China’s surging lending in the region by rival powers has been patronising.

China has spent $1.3bn on concessionary loans and gifts since 2011 to become the Pacific’s second-largest donor after Australia, stoking concern in the West that several tiny nations could end up overburdened and in debt to China.

Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, speaking in Sydney, said China was not to blame.

"We should not accuse the lender itself," Malielegaoi said when asked about the region’s growing debt to China.

"It’s up to the country itself to ensure that it sets down guidelines to borrow," he said.

"The only reason why countries have not been able to pay is because they did not have proper financial strategies."

China says it is supporting development in a region where it is needed. But the debt issue has become a concern since China took possession of a Sri Lankan port when Colombo struggled to pay its dues.

Australia, in particular, has been critical of some Chinese aid projects.

Malielegaoi said unidentified "traditional" partners had "left the neighbourhood, even if momentarily" and returned to find the region more hotly contested. "Our partners have fallen short of acknowledging the integrity of Pacific leadership and the responsibility they carry for every decision made in order to garner support for sustainable development in their nations.

"Some might say there is a patronising nuance in believing Pacific nations did not know what they were doing."

A Reuters analysis of the financial books of 11 South Pacific nations shows China is the region’s biggest bilateral lender, with loans jumping from almost zero to more than $1.3bn outstanding in a decade.

Reuters