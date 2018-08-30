China warns of swine fever’s spread

The virus has been present and spreading in China’s neighbouring countries for a long time, the ministry said. The risk of transmission is large, it said.

China’s strain is similar to one that has hit Russia, Georgia and Estonia over the past decade, raising the possibility that it came across the border from Russia.

Beijing has not said how the virus reached China.

Beijing has asked local officials to stop transporting live hogs from high-risk areas and to tighten monitoring of hog transportation, the ministry said.

The rapid spread of the virus to places more than 1,000km apart may be caused by transport of pig products, rather than live pigs, said Juan Lubroth, chief veterinarian at the UN Food and Agriculture Organistion (FAO).

"The movement of pig products can spread diseases quickly and, as in this case of African swine fever, it’s likely that the movement of such products, rather than live pigs, has caused the spread of the virus to other parts of China," he said in a FAO statement on Tuesday.

Local governments are also inspecting farms, markets and slaughterhouses in focus areas and high-risk regions, said the agriculture ministry.

"The main thing is to prevent and control," said a hog trader from central China, called Ni.

"Since there is no vaccine or cure for the disease, we should get ready for a prolonged battle."

The FAO also warned on Tuesday that the deadly virus could spread to other countries on China’s borders, including parts of Southeast Asia.

The virus is not harmful to humans.

Reuters