North Korea warns US denuclearisation talks could collapse

North Korean officials have warned in a letter to the US that denuclearisation talks were "again at stake and may fall apart", CNN reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The letter, delivered directly to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, stated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s government felt the process could not move forward.

"The US is still not ready to meet [North Korean] expectations in terms of taking a step forward to sign a peace treaty," CNN reported, citing sources.

The 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice, leaving US-led UN forces technically still at war with North Korea.

The North has long made clear that it sees an official end to the state of war as crucial to lowering tensions on the Korean peninsula. The US has been reluctant to declare an end to the Korean War until after North Korea abandons its nuclear weapons programme.

US President Donald Trump called off a visit to North Korea by Pompeo after the latter received a belligerent letter from a senior North Korean official following the announcement of the trip last week, the Washington Post reported on Monday.