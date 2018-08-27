Iran’s MPs vote economy minister out, as Trump sanctions deepen hardship

Dubai — Iran’s parliament impeached the economy minister, delivering yet another blow to President Hassan Rouhani as new US sanctions undermine his signature foreign policy achievement and herald even tougher penalties to come.

Masoud Karbasian is the second cabinet minister to be dismissed by the parliament in August. Minister of labour and social affairs Ali Rabei also lost a vote of confidence days after the first batch of US sanctions promised after the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May came into effect.

About 137 legislators voted to remove Karbasian, while 121 opposed it and two abstained, according to state-run Mehr news agency. Legislators have been taking jabs at his performance for weeks, and had initiated efforts to impeach him.