Iran’s MPs vote economy minister out, as Trump sanctions deepen hardship
The impeachment comes as Iran is set to argue its case against the US sanctions at the International Court for Justice
Dubai — Iran’s parliament impeached the economy minister, delivering yet another blow to President Hassan Rouhani as new US sanctions undermine his signature foreign policy achievement and herald even tougher penalties to come.
Masoud Karbasian is the second cabinet minister to be dismissed by the parliament in August. Minister of labour and social affairs Ali Rabei also lost a vote of confidence days after the first batch of US sanctions promised after the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May came into effect.
About 137 legislators voted to remove Karbasian, while 121 opposed it and two abstained, according to state-run Mehr news agency. Legislators have been taking jabs at his performance for weeks, and had initiated efforts to impeach him.
The unravelling of the 2015 nuclear accord and resumption of US sanctions have deepened the economic hardship of many Iranians as the value of the rial withers, while reinforcing a sense of despair over the country’s increasing isolation.
Although the other signatories remain committed to the agreement, in practice, the economic dividends that motivated Iran to sign it in the first place have largely dissipated as nations and investors fear running afoul of US penalties.
"What compelled us to impeach the minister is the bad situation of the economy," said legislator Salam Amini. "Those who are impeaching him today are those who voted for him a year ago."
The setback has emboldened Iranian hardliners who had opposed Rouhani’s outreach to the West and are also critical of his government’s inability to overhaul the oil-dependent economy and create jobs, five years after he was first elected.
The impeachment comes as Iran is set to argue its case against the US sanctions at the International Court for Justice (ICJ) on Monday
Tehran filed its case before the court in late July, calling on the Hague-based tribunal’s judges to order the immediate lifting of sanctions, which it said would cause "irreparable prejudice". The US had no right to reinstate such measures, Tehran said, as it demanded compensation for damages.
Iran maintained restoring the penalties lifted under the historic 2015 deal, aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, violated a decades-old treaty signed between the two nations in 1955.
The International Court of Justice — set up in 1946 to rule in disputes between countries — is expected to take a couple of months to decide whether to grant Tehran’s request for a provisional ruling, while a final decision in the case may actually still take years.
Bloomberg and AFP
Please sign in or register to comment.