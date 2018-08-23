World / Asia

FOUR OUTBREAKS

China battles swine fever

23 August 2018 - 22:38 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — China is battling to stop the rapid spread of deadly African swine fever (ASF) across the world’s largest hog herd after four outbreaks in three weeks, stoking fear that the disease could spread in Southeast Asia.

The discovery of ASF in China signals a new advance in the disease’s spread from Europe through Russia. China accounts for nearly half the world’s pork production. Chinese people individually are the biggest consumers of the meat.

"The swine industry has never seen an ASF outbreak in such a production landscape, and control measures are untested," said the Swine Health Information Center, a US research body.

The World Organisation for Animal Health said ASF was the most devastating swine disease. It caused fever, haemorrhaging in the skin and internal organs and death in two to 10 days.

But it was not harmful to people.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
China battles swine fever
World / Asia
2.
Three national carriers to end flights to Tehran
World
3.
Typhoon on its way to Japan expected to make ...
World / Asia
4.
Firms to face chaos if Britain succumbs to a ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Swine fever hits top pork producer
Companies

Beefed-up vegetables take the place of meat
Life

A loaded gun of economic failure
Opinion

BOOK REVIEW: Good Cop, Bad Cop: Confessions of a Reluctant Policeman
Life / Books

Two decades on, Dolly’s legacy lives on in the food supply chain
National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.