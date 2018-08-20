Resist corrosion of corruption, Xi urges army

Beijing — China’s military must resist the "corrosion" of corruption and ensure the fight against graft is deepened, President Xi Jinping has told senior officers, offering a renewed warning against a deep-seated problem.

China’s military, undergoing an ambitious modernisation programme, has been an important focus of Xi’s campaign against corruption since he took power six years ago.

Xi has repeatedly warned about the threat of corruption to the country and the party, and has vowed not to let up in the fight against it. Dozens of officers have been jailed, including Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong, former vice-chairs of the Central Military Commission, which Xi heads and is in overall charge of the People’s Liberation Army.

Guo was jailed for life in 2016 and Xu died of cancer in 2015 before he could face trial.