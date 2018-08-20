World / Asia

ANTI-GRAFT DRIVE

Resist corrosion of corruption, Xi urges army

20 August 2018 - 06:58 Agency Staff
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — China’s military must resist the "corrosion" of corruption and ensure the fight against graft is deepened, President Xi Jinping has told senior officers, offering a renewed warning against a deep-seated problem.

China’s military, undergoing an ambitious modernisation programme, has been an important focus of Xi’s campaign against corruption since he took power six years ago.

Xi has repeatedly warned about the threat of corruption to the country and the party, and has vowed not to let up in the fight against it. Dozens of officers have been jailed, including Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong, former vice-chairs of the Central Military Commission, which Xi heads and is in overall charge of the People’s Liberation Army.

Guo was jailed for life in 2016 and Xu died of cancer in 2015 before he could face trial.

Xi has repeatedly warned about the threat of corruption to the country and the party

Speaking at a meeting of the Central Military Commission, which ended on Sunday, Xi said the fight against graft must remain "always on the road" and be deepened, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

"Go in hot pursuit of and strike hard against hedonism and extravagance," he said. "The anti-corruption fight must be unswervingly grasped, and will not change direction or form."

He said a zero-tolerance attitude must be maintained, with a full and comprehensive supervision system put in place to tackle the problem.

China’s military must ensure they and their families were upright and clean, and that they could "resist the corrosion of unhealthy tendencies", Xi said.

Efforts were needed to strengthen the leadership of the governing Communist Party over the military "to ensure a solid political guarantee for the building of a strong military".

Serving and retired officers have said graft in the armed forces is so pervasive it could undermine China’s ability to wage war.

The anti-graft drive comes as Xi steps up efforts to modernise forces that are projecting power across the disputed waters of the East and South China Seas.

Reuters

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Xi should lend Ramaphosa some of that tiger and fly repellent

The ANC has taken its entire top leadership to study the Chinese model but it has failed to come home and implement two essential programmes
Opinion
22 days ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: I think China's loans are scary

'We’re cosying up to China big time and the question on everyone’s lips is this: Is getting into bed with China a good or a bad thing?'
Lifestyle
24 days ago

Chinese rabies vaccine maker accused of falsifying data; shares plunge 10%

President Xi Jinping has denounced the Changsheng Bio-technology scandal as ‘vile and shocking’ and causing a social media ‘tsunami’
Companies
26 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Millions of Muslims start hajj
World / Middle East
2.
May warned to change Brexit plans
World / Europe
3.
Trump adviser arrives in Israel for talks on ...
World / Middle East
4.
Resist corrosion of corruption, Xi urges army
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.