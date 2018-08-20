Korean families gather for rare reunion

Sokcho — Dozens of elderly and frail South Koreans gathered excitedly on Sunday on the eve of their first meeting for nearly seven decades with family members in North Korea.

The three-day reunion, the first in three years, begins on Monday at the Mount Kumgang resort in North Korea, following a diplomatic thaw on the peninsula. Millions of people were swept apart by the Korean War in 1950-53. Among them was Lee Keum-seom, now a frail 92-year-old. She was waiting to see her son since she left him behind in the turmoil of war.

She lost her husband and four-year-old son as their family fled and boarded a ferry headed for South Korea with her infant daughter, who was accompanying her to the reunion in North Korea. The son is now 71 and Lee has been told that he will bring his daughter-in-law to the reunion.

"I don’t know if this is real or a dream," Lee said. She raised seven children after remarrying in South Korea but always worried about the son she left.

Because the conflict ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, the two Koreas have remained technically at war. All civilian exchanges are banned. Since 2000 the two nations have held 20 rounds of reunions, but time is running out for many ageing and frail family members. More than 130,000 southerners have signed up for a reunion since the events began but most of them have since died. Most of those still waiting are over 80 and the oldest participant this year is 101.

With a few people dropping out at the last minute for health reasons, 89 elderly South Koreans, accompanied by various relatives, gathered in Sokcho city on South Korea’s northeast coast to spend the night before heading to the heavily fortified border that has taken them decades to cross.

Lee is one of the few parents reuniting with a child.

