Soldiers sent to rescue flood victims stranded in Kerala

Kochi — India deployed thousands of soldiers and dozens of helicopters to rescue people marooned by the worst floods in a century in the southern state of Kerala, where the death toll of 186 people as of Saturday could rise fast as rains continue.

The weather office warned of more heavy "red" category rains on Saturday as tens of thousands of people were still stuck on the rooftops of houses and community centres.

Rescue workers have yet to reach many flooded areas.

People trapped without food, water and electricity worried about being left without help as their phone batteries were running out. An adviser to the state’s chief minister put the initial loss estimate at $4bn.

"There are seven families in this apartment now. We’re safe compared to many others, but we’re cut off," said James Joseph Moolakkaat, owner of an agricultural business who lives in a 10-storey building across the state’s Periyar River.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was taken by helicopter over inundated farmland and villages, promised more helicopters, boats and other equipment needed to expand the rescue operation.

He said the army, air force, navy and coast guard were assisting disaster relief agencies. A total 38 helicopters had been pressed into service with a number of aircraft and ships to ferry resources.

"More helicopters, boats and other equipment are being sought and Modi promised to provide all of these as fast as possible," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.