Fresh tremor hits Indonesian island

Mataram — A fresh tremor of 6.3 magnitude struck the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday, after an earthquake killed more than 430 people there earlier in August.

USGS estimated the depth of the latest tremor at 7.9km and said the epicentre was on the northeastern shoulder of the island at the foot of Mount Rinjani. There was no tsunami warning, and authorities later said there had been only minor injuries and limited damage.

Lombok, just east of Bali, the southeast Asian country’s most famous tourist destination, has been rocked by a series of quakes and aftershocks since July 29.