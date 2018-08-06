Rescue workers arrive to clear earthquake devastation in Indonesia

Pemenang — Scenes of destruction greeted rescue workers across Indonesia’s resort island of Lombok on Monday, after an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 killed at least 98 people and prompted an exodus of tourists rattled by the second powerful quake in a week.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said it expected the death toll to rise once the rubble of more than 13,000 flattened and damaged houses was cleared away.

Power and communications were severed in some areas, with landslides and a collapsed bridge blocking access to areas around the epicentre in the north. The military said it would send a ship with medical aid, supplies and logistics support.

Lombok was hit on July 29 by a 6.4 magnitude quake that killed 17 people and briefly stranded hundreds of trekkers on the slopes of a volcano.