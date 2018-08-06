China won’t accept US ‘blackmail’, as Beijing unleashes retaliatory tariffs

Beijing/Singapore — China’s state media said on Saturday their government’s retaliatory tariffs on $60bn worth of US goods showed rational restraint, and they accused the US of blackmail.

On Friday, China’s finance ministry unveiled additional tariffs on 5,207 items imported from the US, with the extra levies ranging from 5% to 25% on a total value of goods less than half of that proposed by the US administration. This follows President Donald Trump’s proposal of a 25% tariff on $200bn of Chinese imports.

"China’s countermeasures are rational," the Global Times, a tabloid run by the official People’s Daily, said. "China will not rush to compete with US numbers," it echoed state television.

The US and China implemented tariffs on $34bn worth of each others’ goods in July. Washington is expected to implement tariffs on another $16bn of Chinese goods, which China has said it will match.