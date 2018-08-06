World / Asia

China won’t accept US ‘blackmail’, as Beijing unleashes retaliatory tariffs

06 August 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
A Chinese national flag flies above the Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

Beijing/Singapore — China’s state media said on Saturday their government’s retaliatory tariffs on $60bn worth of US goods showed rational restraint, and they accused the US of blackmail.

On Friday, China’s finance ministry unveiled additional tariffs on 5,207 items imported from the US, with the extra levies ranging from 5% to 25% on a total value of goods less than half of that proposed by the US administration. This follows President Donald Trump’s proposal of a 25% tariff on $200bn of Chinese imports.

"China’s countermeasures are rational," the Global Times, a tabloid run by the official People’s Daily, said. "China will not rush to compete with US numbers," it echoed state television.

The US and China implemented tariffs on $34bn worth of each others’ goods in July. Washington is expected to implement tariffs on another $16bn of Chinese goods, which China has said it will match.

"The White House’s extreme pressure and blackmail are already clear to the international community," said a state television commentary. "Such methods of extreme blackmail will not bear fruit against China."

In tweets on Saturday, Trump disagreed: "Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated." He cited a big drop in China’s stock market.

"They are really hurting their economy." Trump also claimed China was talking to the US about trade, but provided no details. He said his administration would continue to use tariffs if other nations were unwilling to come to the table on trade.

"We are using them to negotiate fair trade deals," he said.

China has now either imposed or proposed tariffs on $110bn in US goods, representing the majority of China’s annual imports of US goods. Trump has ultimately threatened tariffs on $500bn in Chinese goods, covering virtually all US imports.

Reuters

