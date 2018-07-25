Hundreds still missing in Laos dam collapse as UN and other countries help

Bangkok/Singapore As the search continues in Laos for hundreds of people missing in deadly floods caused by a collapsed dam, the South Korean firm helping to build the damaged hydropower project said it warned the government and began evacuating villages as workers tried to avert disaster.

Engineers struggled for almost 24 hours to try and prevent Monday’s inundation, SK Engineering & Construction said. Eventually, one of the $1bn development’s smaller auxiliary dams failed amid heavy rains, flooding villages in the south-east, killing at least 19 people and leaving an estimated 6,600 others homeless, according to the Laos news agency.

Water levels are back at safe limits at the hydropower plant and there’s no danger of a further overflow, an SK Engineering spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding the project’s two main dams and power plant are undamaged.

The Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy project — a joint venture between SK Engineering, Thailand’s Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding, Korea Western Power, and the Laos government — is one of a number seeking to tap the country’s hydropower potential, an engine of economic growth Laos relies on to help reduce poverty.

The UN said at least 20 people are believed to have died and many of the missing may have been killed. The UN and countries including Singapore and Thailand said they are ready to help if Laos seeks assistance. South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in ordered the dispatch of an emergency relief team.

Employees of SK Engineering found one of the project’s supporting dams partially washed out at 9pm on Sunday, the company said in a statement, and notified the authorities.

Heavy rains had damaged roads, delaying efforts by SK Engineering to bring in heavy equipment for repairs overnight, and by 3am an emergency valve at one of the main dams was opened to lower water levels, the company said. By noon on Monday, Laos authorities began evacuations, according to SK Engineering. Water started to overflow at about 6pm.

SK Engineering’s parent company, SK Holdings, dropped 5.1% in Seoul. Ratchaburi slid as much as 2%, but pared the decline and was little changed at 3.17pm in Bangkok.

Ratchaburi has a 25% stake in the project and Lao Holding State Enterprise 24%. SK Engineering’s share is 26%, and the remainder is with Korea Western Power, according to the project website. Commercial operations were due to begin by 2019.

On Tuesday, the Thai firm said the dam being built to help divert water around a reservoir fractured and collapsed due to a long rainstorm. The overall project is about 90% complete, according to the company, which has provided an initial relief fund of about $150,000 to Laos.

Crisis management

SK Engineering has formed a crisis management team, sent senior officials to Laos and deployed equipmentm including a helicopter and medical supplies. The UN said Tuesday the damage to the dam adds to the previous destruction caused by the tropical storm Son Tinh.

The hydro-electric plant is located on the Bolaven plateau, approximately 550km south-east of Vientiane, the capital city of Laos.

Some 70% of the financing structure is debt and the rest is equity, the project website shows. The Thai lenders comprise Krung Thai Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, Export-Import Bank of Thailand and Thanachart Bank. The project’s shareholders have told the Export-Import Bank of Thailand that they are confident of their ability to continue with the hydro-electric plant’s construction, Pisit Serewiwattana, the lender’s president, told reporters in Bangkok on Wednesday.

The 410MW plant is due to operate under a 27-year concession and export 90% of its electricity to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, with the rest sold locally.

About 23% of the Laos population is classified as living below the international poverty line of $1.90 a day. A World Bank analysis shows natural resources, such as hydropower potential, minerals and forests, are key drivers of the country’s 7.8% average economic growth in the last decade.

