Scandal erupts over vaccine safety in China

Beijing — A scandal over faulty vaccines in China has sparked anger, underscoring the difficulties regulators face in rebuilding trust after years of food and drug safety controversies.

The incident is a major blow for Beijing, which has been trying to push domestically made vaccines, and for China’s drug regulator, which has been struggling to clean up the world’s second biggest drug industry.

Parents trying to ascertain if their children had been administered faulty vaccines led to the topic becoming the second most watched at the weekend on the Twitter-like Weibo.

"If the state does not protect its citizens, how can we love our country?" asked one Weibo user. The scandal erupted a week ago, after major vaccine maker Changsheng Biotechnology was found to have violated standards in making rabies vaccines for humans.

The regulator ordered it to halt production and recall all its vaccines, the company said.

