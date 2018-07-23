Death toll in Islamic State Afghan suicide blast rises

Kabul — The death toll from a suicide attack near Kabul international airport has risen to 23, the health ministry said Monday.

An AFP driver is among the dead.

At least 107 others were wounded in Sunday’s powerful explosion, which happened as scores of people were leaving the airport after welcoming Afghan Vice-President Abdul Rashid Dostum on his return from exile.

The health ministry warned the latest toll, which initially had been 14 dead and 60 wounded, could change.

AFP driver Mohammad Akhtar, 31, was among those killed when the suicide bomber blew himself up.