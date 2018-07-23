World / Asia

Death toll in Islamic State Afghan suicide blast rises

23 July 2018 - 09:54 Agency Staff
Members of Afghan security forces arrive as an injured man sits on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on July 22 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Members of Afghan security forces arrive as an injured man sits on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on July 22 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Kabul — The death toll from a suicide attack near Kabul international airport has risen to 23, the health ministry said Monday.

An AFP driver is among the dead.

At least 107 others were wounded in Sunday’s powerful explosion, which happened as scores of people were leaving the airport after welcoming Afghan Vice-President Abdul Rashid Dostum on his return from exile.

The health ministry warned the latest toll, which initially had been 14 dead and 60 wounded, could change.

AFP driver Mohammad Akhtar, 31, was among those killed when the suicide bomber blew himself up.

Afghan policemen carry a wounded man at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/OMAR SOBHAN
Afghan policemen carry a wounded man at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/OMAR SOBHAN

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State group through its official Amaq news agency, according to the SITE intelligence monitoring group.

Senior Afghan government officials, political leaders and supporters had gone to the airport to greet Dostum, a powerful ethnic Uzbek leader and former warlord.

Despite being linked to a catalogue of human rights abuses in Afghanistan, Dostum was mobbed like a celebrity as he arrived in Afghanistan after more than a year in exile.

He was travelling in an armoured vehicle and narrowly escaped the attack.

Dostum fled to Turkey in May 2017 after being accused of organising the rape and torture of a political rival.

He had denied the allegations and said his departure was for medical check-ups and family reasons.

Seven of Dostum’s bodyguards have been convicted of the sexual assault and illegal imprisonment of Ahmad Ishchi, a former governor of the northern province of Jowzjan, in 2016.

AFP

More deaths likely after suicide bombing in Afghanistan

IS claimed the attack via its Amaq propaganda agency, the latest carried out by the terrorists in Nangarhar province, which borders Pakistan
World
12 days ago

Opposition leaders attacks prime minister over India being polled as the country most dangerous for women

India is ranked above Afghanistan and Syria by a poll of experts in women’s issues in terms of the high risk of sexual violence and slave labour for ...
World
26 days ago

More than a dozen people killed in rush-hour suicide bombing in Kabul

The attack comes as security has deteriorated in the city during recent months ahead of Afghan elections scheduled for October
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mexican leftist appeals to ‘anti-establishment’ ...
World / Americas
2.
Millennials to get more power after backing ...
World / Asia
3.
Trump accuses US law enforcement of illegally ...
World / Americas
4.
Multiparty democracy is the only option, ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

More deaths likely after suicide bombing in Afghanistan
World / Middle East

More than a dozen people killed in rush-hour suicide bombing in Kabul
World / Asia

Opposition leaders attacks prime minister over India being polled as the ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.