World / Asia

Rescued Thai boys will talk to the media before being discharged from hospital

18 July 2018 - 08:48 Agency Staff
Members of Wild Boars soccer team and their coach bow their heads after writing messages on a drawing of Samarn Kunan, a former Thai navy diver who died working to rescue them, at the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, in Chiang Rai, Thailand, on July 14 2018. Picture: PRACHANUKROH HOSPITAL AND MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Members of Wild Boars soccer team and their coach bow their heads after writing messages on a drawing of Samarn Kunan, a former Thai navy diver who died working to rescue them, at the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, in Chiang Rai, Thailand, on July 14 2018. Picture: PRACHANUKROH HOSPITAL AND MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Chiang Rai — Twelve boys and their football coach rescued from a cave in Thailand will leave hospital on Wednesday and speak to the media for the first time, a government spokesman said.

The Wild Boars football team are being discharged a day earlier than announced and authorities hope that by holding the question-and-answer session before they head home it will satisfy the huge interest in their story.

"The reason to hold this evening press conference is so media can ask them questions and after that they can go back to live their normal lives without media bothering them," Thailand’s chief government spokesman Sunsern Kaewkumnerd told AFP.

But with experts warning of possible long-term distress from the ordeal inside the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand, this will be no ordinary briefing.

The public relations department in Chiang Rai province solicited questions from news outlets ahead of time and they will be forwarded to psychiatrists for screening.

Called "Sending the Wild Boars Home" and broadcast on major television channels, the session would last for about 45 minutes, Sunsern said, adding that it would be conducted in an informal style with a moderator.

"They are likely to return home immediately after the press conference," he said.

Doctors have advised families of the boys, aged 11-16, that they should avoid letting them have contact with journalists for at least one month after they are discharged.

Although they and their coach are all said to be in good mental and physical health, health officials say that additional psychological monitoring will be provided to detect lingering trauma.

The daring Thai-led international effort to rescue the Wild Boars captivated the world after they walked into the cave on June 23 and were trapped by rising floodwaters.

After nine days without a steady supply of food or water they were found emaciated and huddled in a group on a muddy ledge by British divers several kilometres inside Tham Luang.

Rescuers debated on the best plan to bring them out but ultimately decided on a risky operation that involved diving them through waterlogged passages while they were sedated to keep them calm and carrying them out in military-grade stretchers.

Not even the foreign cave diving specialists who took part were sure the mission would work and many expressed relief when it was all over after the final five were rescued on July 10.

AFP

One water pump was the difference between calamity and success in Thai cave rescue

Shortly after the last four boys and the coach were brought out, a water pump failed between two chambers, filling them with water as 20 rescuers ...
World
5 days ago

Thailand boys are thinner, but in good condition after cave ordeal

The 12 boys rescued from inside a flooded Thai cave lost an average of 2kg, says a health inspector
World
6 days ago

All 12 boys and coach are safely out of the flooded Thai cave

The remaining five boys emerged in groups during Tuesday, guided out by international divers and the Navy Seals
World
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MGM elicits howls of protest as it sues victims ...
World / Americas
2.
Bill Gates to back research into the early ...
World
3.
Theresa May survives another crucial Brexit vote, ...
World / Europe
4.
Rescued Thai boys will talk to the media before ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.