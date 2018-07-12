World / Asia

China denies overtures to resume trade talks with US

12 July 2018 - 10:40 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — China’s commerce ministry says China has not been in touch with the US about restarting trade negotiations, and says complaints about forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft are unacceptable.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng reiterated on Thursday that China does not want a trade war, but it does not fear one and will fight if necessary.

The comments, made at a regular press briefing on Thursday, came after the US issued a list of Chinese goods worth $200bn to be hit with the new tariffs.

Other media had reported earlier that there were prospects of talks resuming.

China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said "when we have a trade problem, we should talk about it".

While that came amid fresh threats of retaliation from Beijing, it matched some willingness from the Trump team to resume talks at a high level, according to a person familiar with the US administration’s thinking.

Communications between senior members of the Trump and Xi administrations have petered out since a third round of formal negotiations ended with scant signs of agreement in early June.

"We should sit down and try to find a solution to this trade problem," Wang said in an interview with Bloomberg in Geneva on Wednesday.

Washington and Beijing now have about seven weeks to strike a deal or dig in for a trade war that could upend corporate supply chains and raise prices for consumers around the world.

The US tariffs on $200bn of Chinese goods are scheduled to take effect after August 30, when the Trump administration’s consultation process ends.

"It’s extremely important that when two governments get into this kind of situation with each other that even if they are fighting on the official front, that they have something going on in the background that enables them at some point to declare a sort of ceasefire," Rufus Yerxa, president of the National Foreign Trade Council, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday.

"For the time being the two sides aren’t going to acknowledge that — they’re positioning themselves for the end game."

While there are no formal talks scheduled, dialogue continues between the two countries among lower-level bureaucrats, according to people familiar with the matter.

Even as he has slapped duties on Chinese goods, President Trump has continued to emphasise his personal friendship with China’s President Xi Jinping.

US says China's trade policies are ‘too big for WTO to tackle’

Ambassador tells world body ‘a reckoning’ is overdue while Chinese vice-minister urges action on Trump tariffs
World
11 hours ago

Growing frustration

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said US officials had held high-level talks with Chinese officials on "multiple occasions in the past few months" and had made clear the US’s concern about the country’s trade practices.

"The Trump administration remains open to further discussions with China, but it is important that China finally address the longstanding concerns that have been repeatedly raised," she said.

But there are growing signs of frustration on both sides.

On a conference call with reporters Tuesday, senior Trump administration officials argued that China had started the conflict with unfair trading practices and abuse of US intellectual property.

One of the officials said the US has repeatedly made its concerns clear and continues to hope for a negotiated solution, but Beijing hasn’t changed its behaviour.

Wang fired back at the Trump administration, saying China would not yield to "blackmail" or hesitate to retaliate.

In its rhetoric, China has consistently tried to paint itself as on the defensive in this trade spat, and as a defender of the multilateral trading order.

"If one party does not honour its words, talks cannot succeed," Wang said. For negotiations to succeed, "no party should point a gun at the other party", he said.

Tension within the Trump administration over trade is also complicating matters, according two people familiar with the matter.

As the de facto spokesman on economic matters within the cabinet, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took the lead early in the negotiations. But at different points in the talks, other more hawkish members of the administration have taken the helm, such Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, which has confused the Chinese.

Trump himself is frustrated with Beijing’s reluctance to offer more concessions, especially after the US reversed a decision to slap crippling restrictions on Chinese telecommunications-equipment maker ZTE, according to a White House official who declined to be identified.

The US last month agreed to lift the measures once ZTE pays a record fine and consents to management changes. On Wednesday, the Trump administration said ZTE took another step toward ending the ban after the company signed an escrow agreement. ZTE must now deposit $400 million in escrow.

ZTE shares leap 25% with end of US purchase ban in sight

The US had imposed the penalty after it said ZTE failed to take action against staff who were responsible for violating trade sanctions against Iran ...
Companies
3 hours ago

North Korea

The president also believes China has not been helpful enough in US efforts to convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons programme, said the White House official.

"We agreed to the denuclearisation of North Korea," Trump said on Twitter on Monday. "China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!"

Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, said he had a "great deal of concern" about the trade spat with China and the level of uncertainty it was creating among farmers and businesses in his state.

Futures on soybean, a target of China’s tariff retaliation, have fallen about 16% since the end of May, when the trade conflict started heating up.

"When you don’t know what’s going to be the outcome, it’s very uncertain, and it’s had a definite impact," Grassley told Bloomberg TV. "How long is this going to go on? I hope we can settle pretty soon."

Reuters and Bloomberg

The coverage this far:

Investors bet Beijing feels pain — from tariffs or its own reforms

China’s market indicators take a knock while Wall Street enjoys one of decade’s greatest runs, writes John Authers
Opinion
11 hours ago

What the world could look like in 2060 — with a trade war, or without

An Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development report looks at forces that could shape the world’s outlook, from a jump to the East to ...
World
3 hours ago

Trade wars turn up the heat on local consumers

Consumers are already feeling the strain of VAT and fuel price increases
Economy
1 day ago

SIMON BARBER: Donald Trump’s ruthless foreign policy might win out after all

Trump is loathsome as a person. Be prepared for cognitive dissonance if he shakes things up for the better.
Opinion
11 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
‘FBI lover’ says attacks on the bureau are a ...
World / Americas
2.
‘They like me a lot in the UK’, says Donald ...
World
3.
Donald Trump takes all the credit at testy Nato ...
World / Americas
4.
Olympic torch for Japan’s 2020 games to start in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

China vows to retaliate after US raises stakes in trade spat with tariffs on ...
World / Americas

US says China's trade policies are ‘too big for WTO to tackle’
World / Americas

What the world could look like in 2060 — with a trade war, or without
World

To retaliate or not to retaliate — that is the question amid Trump’s chaos
Opinion

This is how Trump’s tariff tantrum could affect the US and Chinese economeis
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.