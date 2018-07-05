Landmark Hong Kong ruling gives rights to LGBT expats, putting pressure on other Asian countries

"If other cities don’t allow same-sex spouse visas, they risk losing out on the relative dimension of being liberal and open," said Nobuko Kobayashi, a partner in Tokyo for AT Kearney, a management consulting firm. "Everything else being hypothetically equal, a liberal-minded expat would choose Hong Kong even if he or she, themselves, may not be LGBT."

There are some moves afoot in parts of Japan to recognise same-sex unions. In 2018, Fukuoka started issuing partnership certificates to same-sex couples and Osaka followed suit. Measures to allow same-sex partnership certificates are now under consideration in Chiba and Yokohama — tet the certificates have no legal status.

Singapore ban

In Singapore, the government still has a colonial-era sodomy law and, last year, banned foreigners from attending the nation’s annual Pink Dot Rally in support of gay rights. "Singapore is still way behind Hong Kong," said Leow Yangfa, executive director of Oogachaga, a non-profit organisation working with LGBT people. "The fact will certainly not be lost on our government that this means Hong Kong will now have an even bigger competitive edge."

The Hong Kong court argued that the immigration department’s policy of encouraging workers to come to the city ran counter to its refusal to grant dependent visas for employees with same-sex spouses.

The saga of plaintiff QT began when her partner was offered a job in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China. This prompted the lesbian couple to move to the city in late 2011, court documents showed. The women entered into a civil partnership in the UK in May 2011, which gave them the same rights and responsibilities as a married couple under British law. QT unsuccessfully applied for her own dependent and employment visas in Hong Kong at least three times.