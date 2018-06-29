World / Asia

Volcanic eruption shuts Indonesian airport for second time in seven months

29 June 2018 - 11:14 Rieka Rahadiana
The streets of Pemuteran village in Karangasem Regency, Bali resort island, are covered by volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Agung in this picture taken on June 29 2018. Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO
The streets of Pemuteran village in Karangasem Regency, Bali resort island, are covered by volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Agung in this picture taken on June 29 2018. Picture: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO

Jakarta — Indonesian authorities shut Bali’s international airport for a second time in seven months as a fresh eruption on Thursday at Mount Agung in the popular tourist island sent volcanic ash several kilometres high into the sky.

Domestic airports at Banyuwangi and Jember in East Java were also closed, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said on Twitter. The shutdown of Bali airport would lead to the cancellation of 446 flights, including 207 international flights, affecting an estimated 74,928 passengers, he said.

Mount Agung volcano continued to belch ash and smoke after ash clouds rose as high as 5,142m above sea level, according to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

The airport at Bali, the biggest tourist destination in Indonesia, was shut down for more than a day in November, leading to losses of about $1bn for the tourism industry.

The Bali airport was shut from 3am local time, PT Angkasa Pura I, the state-run airport operator said in a statement. Authorities would review the closing at noon after taking into account the latest volcanic ash distribution data, state air-navigation operator AirNav said in a statement.

Qantas Airways, Singapore Airlines, AirAsia and PT Garuda Indonesia are among the airlines operating flights to Bali, which draws an estimated 5-million tourists a year.

Garuda and its unit PT Citilink Indonesia cancelled all flights to and from Bali, the companies said in separate statements. AirAsia Indonesia cancelled at least 50 flights to and from Bali, the airline said in statement.

Bloomberg

Hi-tech equipment used to help search for bodies in Indonesian ferry disaster

Lake Toba is one of the world’s deepest and victims may be trapped at the bottom inside the ferry — which was overloaded and possibly operating ...
World
5 days ago

Criminal charges likely as overloaded Indonesian ferry sinks with 192 missing

The captain is one of the survivors of the ferry disaster, in which nearly fives times the number of passengers it was supposed to carry may have ...
World
7 days ago

Search called off for almost 200 still missing after Guatemalan volcano

The government’s civil protection agency says the agencies involved decided to end the search as the area ‘is uninhabitable and of high ...
World
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Buyers of Iranian oil consider whether to bow to ...
World / Americas
2.
Volcanic eruption shuts Indonesian airport for ...
World / Asia
3.
European leaders battle over divergent views on ...
World / Europe
4.
Gunman caught after one of the deadliest attacks ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Hi-tech equipment used to help search for bodies in Indonesian ferry disaster
World / Asia

Criminal charges likely as overloaded Indonesian ferry sinks with 192 missing
World / Asia

Search called off for almost 200 still missing after Guatemalan volcano
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.