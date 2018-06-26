Opposition leaders attacks prime minister over India being polled as the country most dangerous for women

New Delhi/Mumbai — India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after a Thomson Reuters Foundation poll found the country was seen as the most dangerous for women in the world, calling it a "shame".

India topped the poll of experts in women’s issues due to the high risk of sexual violence and slave labour, while war-torn Afghanistan and Syria ranked second and third followed by Somalia and Saudi Arabia.

"While our prime minister tiptoes around his garden making yoga videos, India leads Afghanistan, Syria and Saudi Arabia in rape and violence against women!" Gandhi tweeted, referring to a video that Modi posted in May, accepting a fitness challenge. "What a shame for our country!" said the Congress party chief.

The survey — that repeated a similar poll in 2011 in which India was ranked fourth — sparked a storm of criticism in India, with social media users, celebrities and campaigners echoing Gandhi and slamming the right-wing government.

Bollywood director Alankrita Shrivastava, whose last film, Lipstick Under my Burkha, was lauded for its examination of women and sexuality, posted the poll findings on Twitter. "The history of our society is entrenched in patriarchy and misogyny," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, urging the country to think again about its treatment of women.