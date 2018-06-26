World / Asia

India’s ‘anti-plastic squad’ is on the warpath in Mumbai

A new ban on single-use plastics has seen 700kg of plastic seized from big players such as Burger King, McDonald’s and Starbucks

26 June 2018 - 13:27 Agency Staff
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Mumbai — Burger King, McDonald’s and Starbucks are among dozens of companies fined for violating a new ban on single-use plastics in India’s commercial capital Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

The rules, in force since Saturday, prohibit the use of disposable plastic items, such as bags, cutlery, cups and bottles under a certain size. Businesses and residents face fines of between 5,000 rupees ($73) for a first-time offence to 25,000 rupees or even three months in jail for repeat offending. Some 250 officials, wearing blue uniforms and dubbed Mumbai’s "anti-plastic squad", have been deployed to carry out inspections of restaurants and shops across the teeming coastal city of 20-million.

Nidhi Choudhari, a deputy municipal commissioner in charge of enforcing the ban, said 660,000 rupees ($9,684) in fines had been collected during the first three days. She said 132 premises had been issued with penalties, including outlets of Burger King, McDonald’s and Starbucks. A branch of Godrej Nature’s Basket, a high-end Indian supermarket, had also been penalised, Choudhari added. "All were fined for using banned plastic straws and disposable cutlery, etc."

Starbucks India and Hardcastle Restaurants, which runs the McDonald’s franchise in Mumbai, were not immediately available for comment.

Authorities hope the ban will help clean up Mumbai’s beaches and streets, which, like other cites in India, are awash with vast mountains of plastic rubbish. Plastic has also been blamed for blocking drains and contributing to flooding during the city’s four-month-long summer monsoon.

Authorities first announced the ban — which covers the whole of Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital — three months ago to allow businesses to prepare. The majority of India’s 29 states have a full or partial ban on single-use plastics but the law is rarely enforced.

Choudhari said more than 8,000 businesses had been searched in Mumbai alone and at least 700kg of plastic seized. Small traders, however, have claimed that the crackdown threatens their livelihoods.

Retailers associations say a confusion over what is and isn’t allowed has led small grocery stores to remain closed for fear of being fined. The Plastic Bags Manufacturers Association of India estimates that 300,000 people employed in the industry could lose their jobs.

The UN warned earlier this month that the world could be awash with 12-billion tonnes of plastic trash by the middle of the century if use is maintained at current levels. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently pledged to make India, which was the host of this year’s International Environment Day, free of single-use plastic by 2022.

AFP

CHECKOUT COUNTER: How Woolies plans to reduce plastic pollution

Woolworths is planning to be SA’s first retailer to contribute zero packaging waste
Money & Investing
15 days ago

Almost 80% of all plastic made to date has landed up dumped

We use so much plastic that if we tied the number of plastic bags used every year together, they would wrap around the world seven times each hour
World
20 days ago

Ikea to use only renewable and recycled materials by 2030

The world’s biggest furniture retailer says it can influence up to 1-billion people to live ‘within the limits of the planet’
Companies
18 days ago

A Frenchman is to swim 9,000km to raise awareness of ocean pollution

Ben Lecomte will swim from Tokyo to San Francisco to highlight plastic contamination and to test levels of radioactive material from the Fukushima ...
World
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cannibis-based drug approved for treating a ...
World
2.
Floods kill more than a dozen people in Vietnam ...
World / Asia
3.
Trump snarls at Harley for EU move
World
4.
Tobacco use declines — except in the Middle East ...
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.