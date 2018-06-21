World / Asia

Now France wants to secure its presence in space

21 June 2018 - 11:11 Richard Lough
An aide assembles a model of a Nasa rocket as the stage is set for US President Donald Trump to announce his plan for a US space force at the White House on June 18 2018. Picture: REUTERS
An aide assembles a model of a Nasa rocket as the stage is set for US President Donald Trump to announce his plan for a US space force at the White House on June 18 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — France should invest more in surveillance of outer space to ensure it never becomes an arena for future wars, the country’s defence minister said on Thursday.

Days after US President Donald Trump said he was ordering the creation of a sixth branch of the US military to focus on space, Florence Parly said France, a nuclear power, believed space could become the site of future conflicts.

"We must be able to invest more in space than we do today so that we can monitor it and prevent it from becoming a theatre for major confrontations," Parly told France 2 television.

Trump’s comments have raised concern of an arms race in space, although the US is a member of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. The accord bars stationing weapons of mass destruction in space and restricts the use of the moon and other celestial bodies to peaceful purposes.

The idea of a Space Force has been raised before, by Trump and previous administrations, with proponents saying it would make the Pentagon more efficient.

Parliament is currently debating France’s 2019-2025 military planning law, which states that "space is of prime strategic interest".

"In the face of increasing risks and threats, the continued strengthening of new space assets and the systems using them is needed," the draft legislation states.

Reuters

Angela Merkel faces fresh battle with hardline rivals, over eurozone budget

The German chancellor was herself initially lukewarm on the idea, but has just reached a deal with France’s Emmanuel Macron
World
1 day ago

WHO finally says transgenderism is not a mental illness

In its latest catalogue, the World Health Organisation calls the condition ‘gender incongruence’ and, if accepted by member states, will come into ...
World
1 day ago

FT COMMENT: Angela Merkel approaches a moment of reckoning

The German Chancellor is fighting, seemingly alone, against anti-immigration entities within Europe — and her own tentative coalition
Opinion
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bank of England’s chief economist backs immediate ...
World / Europe
2.
Chinese firms to boost buying their own shares on ...
World / Asia
3.
Criminal charges likely as overloaded Indonesian ...
World / Asia
4.
North Korean missile site due to be broken down ...
World

Related Articles

Angela Merkel faces fresh battle with hardline rivals, over eurozone budget
World / Europe

WHO finally says transgenderism is not a mental illness
World

FT COMMENT: Angela Merkel approaches a moment of reckoning
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.