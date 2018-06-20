Kim Jong-un appears to be in no hurry to dispose of his nukes

Beijing/Seoul — Kim Jong-un does not appear to be in a rush to dump his nuclear weapons.

In talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the North Korean leader reiterated his call for a gradual process to carry out the results of last week’s summit with US President Donald Trump. Chinese state media cited Kim saying that denuclearisation would open up new prospects if both sides could "implement the consensus of the summit step by step solidly".

Kim’s remarks are another sign of lingering disagreements between Pyongyang and Washington over the pace and sequence of North Korea’s disarmament and sanctions relief. Trump has said Kim could see penalties relaxed only after he "completely denuclearised", while North Korean state media has previously said the US president had agreed to a "step-by-step" process.

The statement signed in Singapore on June 12 included no timetable for denuclearisation, and Trump told reporters in the city-state the same day that he did not know how long it would take, "but it will be quickly".

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told reporters in Seoul on Wednesday that sanctions had cut off a "significant" part of North Korea’s economy and would remain in place until denuclearisation was "complete". She said she expected commitments to denuclearisation and peace to proceed expeditiously.

Kim’s third trip to China since March underscores Beijing’s economic and political sway over its smaller neighbour. China, which supplies more than 80% of North Korea’s imports, holds a unique combination of carrots and sticks that could make or break talks between Trump and Kim.

In their talks Tuesday, Xi told Kim that he had been proactive in realising the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

"We hope that both sides — the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] and the US — can implement the outcome of the summit, and relevant parties can work together to advance the peace process on the peninsula." Xi said. "China will continue to play a constructive role."

Kim is scheduled to return to Pyongyang on Wednesday.

Bloomberg