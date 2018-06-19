China can organise a boycott against the US ‘very quickly’, analyst warns

Hong Kong/Beijing— China does not import enough from the US to be able to match Donald Trump’s tariff threats dollar for dollar. Instead, President Xi Jinping can have US companies doing business there squeezed in a multitude of other ways.

With companies from Apple to Walmart and General Motors all operating in China and looking to expand, that gives Xi a way to retaliate. Those penalties could include customs delays, tax audits and increased regulatory scrutiny.

The total amount of US goods exported to China only amounted to $130bn in 2017, meaning Trump’s potential tariffs on $250bn or more of Chinese imports cannot be matched, at least directly. But if you measure both exports and sales of US companies inside China, the US has a surplus of $20bn with China, according to Deutsche Bank.

Pressuring companies through bureaucratic means "is a practice that the Chinese have used for a long time, and our companies are on guard," William Zarit, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in the People’s Republic of China, said on Bloomberg Television. "This is definitely a concern."

Trade war’s coming for your hip pocket, America

South Korean and Japanese companies have all felt this effect, with their businesses in China hurt as part of a dispute between states.

In 2017, following the Seoul government’s decision to deploy an antimissile system that China opposed, China forced South Korean retailer Lotte Shopping to suspend operations at many of its hypermarkets in the country for alleged violations of fire-safety rules.

The company eventually decided to pull out of China, but still cannot sell all its units and continues to rack up losses. In total, due to the dispute, Lotte Group lost an estimated 2-trillion won ($1.8bn) in the year from March 2017, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The backlash also led to boycotts, with consumers shunning cars from Hyundai Motor Co. and cosmetics from Amorepacific Group. Chinese tourists cancelled Korean vacations, forcing airlines to scrap flights and hotels to slash rates. The Bank of Korea estimated that 0.4 percentage point was cut from 2017’s gross domestic product.

Japanese vehicle makers suffered major declines in their China sales in 2012 after the fight over disputed islands in the East China Sea worsened.

"The Chinese government can organize a boycott very quickly," said Nicholas Lardy, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. "We’ve seen it repeatedly with the cases of Japan and Korea: they whipped up the propaganda machine and suddenly no one was buying Toyotas anymore."

Even before Trump’s latest, some US companies in China were feeling the pressure.

"We’re already beginning to see some increased regulatory scrutiny against US companies operating in the market, whether it’s increased customs enforcement, local emissions inspections at our companies’ factories or stricter enforcement of the advertising law," said Jake Parker, vice-president of China operations for the US-China Business Council in Beijing.

One advantage of this tactic for Xi is that this time the numbers are on his side, as US investment in China is far larger than the reverse. American companies had $627bn in assets and $482bn in sales in China in 2015, compared to just $167bn in US assets and $26bn in US sales for Chinese companies, according to a report published on Tuesday by China International Capital analysts Liu Liu and Liang Hong.

One sector that is at risk is vehicals, especially considering the historical precedents from Japanese and South Korean companies. Like other foreign vehicle makers, GM and Ford have invested heavily in local production in the world’s largest car market. China contributed about a quarter of GM’s profit in 2017 and about 12% of Ford’s, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Tesla risk

China is also the biggest market for electric vehicles, and heightened hostility from Beijing could further complicate efforts by Elon Musk to conclude negotiations between Tesla and Chinese regulators over a proposed factory in Shanghai. The 15,000 vehicles Tesla sold in China in 2017 brought in about $2bn, about 17% of total revenue.

Starbucks wants to more than triple its revenue over the next five years from China, which is on track to become the company’s largest market within a decade. Starbucks currently has 3,300 outlets, compared with about 12,000 in the US

One thing that may cause Xi to hold back from a full-scale attack on US companies is concern about the effect it would have on the domestic economy.

"China has been trying to avoid an ugly outcome of the US-China trade conflict," said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings in Hong Kong, adding that the country left some "wiggle room" for future negotiations.

"This year is tough for China as the country will face greater downward pressure on growth in coming months due to the de-leveraging campaign and slowdown in some major export destinations."

Bloomberg