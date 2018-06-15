World / Asia

Japan passes bill to reduce micro-plastics in oceans — but with no sanctions for non-compliance

The bill, which encourages businesses to reduce using micro-plastics — including micro-beads, used in cosmetics — was unanimously approved

15 June 2018 - 13:31 Agency Staff
Tokyo — A bill intended to reduce the volume of micro-plastics dumped into the ocean was approved by Japan’s parliament on Friday, but it included no sanctions for failure to comply.

The measure, which received unanimous approval in the upper house, looks to encourage businesses to reduce their use of micro-plastics, including micro-beads — tiny plastic particles used in exfoliating creams and other cosmetic products. But the law contains no details of punishment for those who break it, raising questions over its impact.

Micro-beads and chipped plastic waste from grocery bags and cups often end up in the world’s oceans, contributing to a build-up of plastic that is choking marine creatures and damaging the environment.

The effect of micro-plastics on human health remains unclear, but scientists have expressed alarm over their presence in everything from bottled water to seafood. Last year, a team of researchers found some 40% of fish caught in a survey across Japan had micro-plastics in their digestive systems.

World leaders have voiced concern and five countries at the Group of Seven (G-7) meeting in Canada this month signed up to a new charter seeking to limit plastic pollution.

Japan, along with the US, did not sign up to the charter, which aims, among other things, to increase plastic recycling. Japanese industry has started taking measures to address concerns about micro-plastics, according to the government, with major manufacturers already ending the use of micro-beads.

The new law also encourages local government to educate residents about recycling and reduction of plastics.

AFP

McDonald’s to stop using plastic straws in some European markets

The world’s biggest restaurant chain will phase them out in the UK and Ireland in 2019, and will start trials of alternatives in the US, France ...
Companies
2 hours ago

Woolworths spells out why it is taking a phasing-out approach to plastic problem

Business Day asks group head of sustainability Feroz Koor why take the ‘phasing-out’ approach?
Opinion
7 days ago

Almost 80% of all plastic made to date has landed up dumped

We use so much plastic that if we tied the number of plastic bags used every year together, they would wrap around the world seven times each hour
World
9 days ago

CARTOON: The Blue Planet

Wednesday June 6 2018
Opinion
9 days ago

