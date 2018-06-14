UN wants commission of inquiry into abuses in disputed Kashmir

Geneva — The UN human rights chief on Thursday called for a major investigation into abuses in Kashmir, as his office released its first-ever report on violations committed by both India and Pakistan in the disputed territory.

Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said he would urge the UN Human Rights Council, which opens a new session next week, "to consider establishing a commission of onquiry (COI) to conduct a comprehensive, independent international investigation into allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir".

A COI is one of the UN’s highest-level probes, generally reserved for major crises such as the Syrian conflict. The UN report, which is particularly critical of India, highlights "chronic impunity for violations committed by security forces". India’s foreign ministry rejected the report, blasting it as "fallacious" and "tendentious".

The findings, described as the first of its kind for Kashmir, come after months of deadly clashes along the border that divides Kashmir into zones of Indian and Pakistani control.

Zeid said he met with representatives of both governments following an upsurge of violence in July 2016, triggered by India’s killing of 22-year-rebel commander Burhan Wani. Concerned by what the UN termed "large and unprecedented" protests after Wani’s death, Zeid asked for "unconditional access" to Kashmir, but neither government agreed. His office then began remote monitoring of the region, producing a report covering alleged abuses between January 2016 and April of this year.

A kingdom divided

Kashmir has been divided since the end of British colonial rule in 1947 and both New Delhi and Islamabad claim the former Himalayan kingdom in full. India has about 500,000 soldiers in the part of Kashmir it controls, where armed groups are fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan.