World / Asia

Two top Malaysian judges resign as new prime minister cleans house

Many senior public-sector officials have been fired or resigned since Mahathir Mohamad took power — he himself is accused of weakening the courts in the 1980s

13 June 2018 - 13:40 Agency Staff
Mahathir Mohamad. File picture: REUTERS
Mahathir Mohamad. File picture: REUTERS

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia’s top two judges are resigning, court officials said on Wednesday, the latest senior public servants to leave their posts since the former government lost power.

Chief justice Raus Sharif and appeals court president Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin are to step down on July 31, a judiciary statement said. They are the latest senior officials to quit, or be forced from, their jobs since Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad won a shock election victory last month on a pledge to clean up a government beset by scandal and abuses.

The attorney-general and central bank governor have both left their jobs after allegations related to a scandal surrounding sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Ousted former prime minister Najib Razak, his family and cronies were accused of plundering billions of dollars from the fund in a sophisticated fraud. Najib, who has been questioned by anti-graft investigators twice over the controversy since losing power, and 1MDB deny any wrongdoing.

The judiciary statement said the judges’ resignations were approved by the king on June 8, as is required by law for such senior legal posts. The judges had their terms extended last year despite exceeding the legal retirement age of 66 for their posts, in a move that sparked protests from Mahathir — then from the opposition — and the legal community.

Critics say the independence of Malaysia’s judiciary has been eroded steadily over the years. Mahathir, who is 92 and serving as premier for the second time, is himself accused of starting the process of weakening the courts in the 1980s during his first period in office.

AFP

Malaysia to arrest famous financier as part of probe into state fund 1MDB

Authorities in countries including the US and Singapore allege that the fund, set up in 2009 by former premier Najib Razak, is linked to a ...
World
5 days ago

Malaysia may swoop on financier Jho Low and ex-Goldman banker

Malaysian anti-corruption authorities are probing $10.6m transferred from a 1MDB unit into Najib’s bank account
World
5 days ago

Malaysian central bank governor quits unexpectedly

The government did not give reasons for his departure, leading to speculation that it could relate to a 1MDB-linked land deal that took place under ...
World
7 days ago

GAVIN KEETON: Malaysia has new lessons to teach ANC about revival

The parallels with SA are obvious, including the nuclear power programme so vigorously supported by the Zuma administration almost everyone mistrusted
Opinion
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
North Korea says Donald Trump has accepted an ...
World / Asia
2.
Two top Malaysian judges resign as new prime ...
World / Asia
3.
Australian wine stuck in Chinese ports as trade ...
World
4.
Theresa May’s frantic search for the perfect ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

What Trump is risking with his hot-and-cold tactics
World / Americas

Malaysia’s Mahathir wants to scrap rail link with Singapore
World / Asia

Antigraft investigators question former Malaysian premier Najib Razak
World / Asia

Search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 to end next week after four years
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.