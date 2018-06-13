North Korea says Donald Trump has accepted an invitation by Kim Jong-un to visit

Seoul — Donald Trump accepted an invitation from Kim Jong-un to visit North Korea during their historic summit, Pyongyang state media reported Wednesday, as the US president said the world had jumped back from the brink of "nuclear catastrophe".

Critics have said the unprecedented encounter in Singapore was more style than substance, producing a document short on details about the key issue of Pyongyang’s atomic weapons.

But in a characteristically bullish tweet, Trump said the first-ever meeting between sitting leaders of the two Cold War foes meant "the world has taken a big step back from potential nuclear catastrophe!".

"No more rocket launches, nuclear testing or research! The hostages are back home with their families. Thank you to Chairman Kim, our day together was historic!"