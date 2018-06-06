World / Asia

Malaysian central bank governor quits unexpectedly

06 June 2018 - 08:45 Anisah Shukry and Elffie Chew
Picture: ISTOCK

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia’s central bank governor, Muhammad Ibrahim, has resigned.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced the governor’s departure at a press conference on Wednesday, without giving a reason.

Muhammad is leaving less than halfway through his five-year term at Bank Negara Malaysia, which would have ended in 2021.

The government will name his successor once the choice has been approved by the country’s king.

Local media speculated that it would be Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus after Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that Muhammad had offered this week to resign.

The governor’s unexpected resignation comes less than a month after Mahathir took power in a surprise election victory, and follows questions about the central bank’s purchase of land from the previous government under Muhammad’s watch.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in May that the previous administration of Najib Razak had used money raised from a land sale to the central bank — valued at about 2-billion ringgit ($503m) — to pay off some of the debts of 1MDB, the state investment fund mired in a corruption scandal.

Bank Negara has said the purchase was transacted at fair value and complied with all governance requirements and relevant laws.

Bloomberg

ANALYSIS: What Mahathir Mohamad’s shock win means for Malaysia

The return to power of the 92-year-old could see changes in goods and services tax, the return of fuel subsidies — and free tertiary education
26 days ago

GAVIN KEETON: Malaysia has new lessons to teach ANC about revival

The parallels with SA are obvious, including the nuclear power programme so vigorously supported by the Zuma administration almost everyone mistrusted
2 days ago

Wife of Malaysia’s ousted leader to face ‘intense and thorough’ questioning

The country’s anti-corruption agency will question Rosmah Mansor over a huge financial scandal involving a state sovereign wealth fund
1 day ago

ANALYSIS: What Mahathir Mohamad's shock win means for Malaysia
GAVIN KEETON: Malaysia has new lessons to teach ANC about revival
Wife of Malaysia's ousted leader to face 'intense and thorough' questioning
