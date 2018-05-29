World / Asia

POLITICAL TENSION

Malaysia’s Mahathir wants to scrap rail link with Singapore

The development will alarm Singapore, which wants to avoid a downturn in political relations

29 May 2018 - 06:09 Agency Staff
Mahathir Mohamad. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Mahathir Mohamad. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad pledged on Monday to scrap a project to build a high-speed railway to Singapore, an ominous sign for the neighbours’ famously fractious relationship.

Mahathir, who won a surprise election victory in May against Najib Razak’s long-ruling coalition, is seeking to improve the country’s finances, which he says deteriorated dramatically after the former government became embroiled in a financial scandal.

The leader said it was a "final decision" to scrap plans for the bullet-train line between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, which had been agreed on several years ago and was expected to cut travel time to 90 minutes from five hours by road today.

"It’s not beneficial. It’s going to cost us a huge sum of money; we’ll make no money at all from this operation," Mahathir said.

He was not sure how long it would take to implement. "Of course we have to talk to Singapore, we have an agreement with them," he said.

Singapore’s transport ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But the development will alarm the Singapore government, which is watching to see whether the return of Mahathir — whose relationship with the city-state was famously prickly during his first stint as premier from 1981 to 2003 — might cause ties to worsen.

The neighbours have had a difficult relationship since Singapore was expelled from the Malaysian Federation in 1965 over ethnic issues.

When Mahathir was first prime minister, there were rows over everything from water — Singapore gets its water supply from Malaysia — to the Malaysian leader’s plan to build a bridge connecting the neighbours to replace the causeway. The project never took off.

However, under Najib, who was accused of overseeing the plunder of state coffers, relations had been warm.

Malaysia and Singapore signed a deal in 2016 to build the rail project. Companies had started submitting bids for the 350km line, which was scheduled to be completed by 2026.

At present, most people take a flight of about an hour between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, on what is the world’s busiest international air route.

AFP

Antigraft investigators question former Malaysian premier Najib Razak

The commission demands that Najib explain transfers to his bank account as new government finds liabilities of tens of billions of dollars
World
4 days ago

Malaysian police seize designer bags and jewellery in raid of Najib properties

Police have been searching Najib’s home and other places linked to him as part of an investigation of the scandal-plagued 1MDB fund
World
10 days ago

Anwar Ibrahim, ‘Malaysia’s Mandela’, walks free

Anwar, declaring a ‘new dawn’ for Malaysia, is now a possible successor to Mahathir Mohamad, the man who jailed him — and who swept to power in an ...
World
12 days ago

Malaysia bars scandal-plagued Najib Razak from leaving country

Sources say that new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad planned to reopen investigations into a graft scandal
World
16 days ago

Malaysia’s Mahathir sworn in after shock victory

Mahathir, 92, pulls off a  huge political upset by  breaking Najib Razak's grip on power through  an opposition alliance victory
World
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Brazil still at a standstill as truckers’ strike ...
World / Americas
2.
Kim Jong-un’s right-hand man headed to US to ...
World / Asia
3.
US technology charge false, says China
World / Asia
4.
Malaysia’s Mahathir wants to scrap rail link with ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.