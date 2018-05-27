US envoys arrive after South Korean bid to rescue summit with Kim

Seoul — The June 12 summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is still officially off, but a US delegation is on the border of South and North Korea working on preparations, a day after the president said his administration is looking for a way to salvage the event.

"A US delegation is in ongoing talks with North Korean officials at Panmunjom," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement, referring to the truce village in the demilitarised zone between the Koreas. "We continue to prepare for a meeting between the president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un."

Nauert provided no further details. The Washington Post reported that Sung Kim, a former US ambassador to South Korea, is leading the delegation and met Sunday with North Korea’s vice-foreign minister, Choe Son Hui.

Trump told reporters on Saturday night that meetings were taking place "as we speak" in an location he did not specify to advance preparations for the historic meeting he abruptly cancelled last week — in a sharply-worded letter to Kim — due to "open hostility" from North Korea.

"We’re doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea," Trump said on Saturday night. "We’re looking at June 12 in Singapore. That hasn’t changed, and it’s moving along pretty well. So we’ll see what happens."

Kim, Moon talk

Sung, a South Korean born diplomat, is a former nuclear negotiator and current US ambassador to the Philippines. Allison Hooker, a Korea specialist on the National Security Council, is reportedly also part of the team. The meetings are expected to go through on Monday and Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

Trump’s remarks came a day after South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a surprise two-hour meeting with Kim on the border in a bid to keep the Trump summit on track. Moon said on Sunday that Kim requested the meeting, only the fourth ever by leaders of the two countries since the Korean War.

"Chairman Kim clearly appealed once again that his intent to completely denuclearise the Korean Peninsula is firm," Moon said. "What’s unclear for Kim, in my opinion, is not his willingness for denuclearisation but whether he can certainly trust the US saying that it’ll end hostile relations and guarantee the security of his regime after his denuclearisation."

Separately, the White House said on Saturday that an advance team will travel to Singapore, the planned site of the summit, to continue preparations — just in case.

South Korea is reviewing ways to address North Korea’s security concerns, including turning the current armistice into a peace agreement, a senior Moon administration official said on Sunday. Moon reiterated a goal to hold a trilateral summit with both Trump and Kim to officially end the Korean War if their meeting is successful.

The second meeting between Kim and Moon in as many months reflects urgency among both men to maintain momentum for diplomacy. Since taking power last year, Moon has sought to facilitate dialogue between Trump and Kim to avoid the possibility of a devastating military conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea’s state news agency, KCNA, said the Korean leaders had agreed to "high-level" talks between the two countries on June 1. "They shared the opinion that they would meet frequently in the future to make dialogue brisk and pool wisdom and efforts," KCNA said.

Main dispute

The main dispute between the US and North Korea boils down to how fast Kim should give up his weapons, and what he will get in return.

North Korea rejected outright calls from US National Security Adviser John Bolton to follow the Libya model of quickly giving up its nuclear weapons before it gets anything in return. Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising several years later.