China tipped to carry on cutting tariffs

Beijing — China plans to cut import tariffs on some consumer products ranging from food and cosmetics as early as July 1, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.
The tariff reductions will apply to more product lines than similar cuts on about 200 items announced in 2017, Bloomberg said, citing the sources.
The move would be in step with Beijing’s pledges to its trade partners that China will take steps to increase imports. It would be a boon to global brands looking to deepen their presence in China, particularly in the hinterland cities.
The precise composition of the cuts has not been finalised yet and is still subject to approval by the state council, or the cabinet.
The state council and the finance ministry did not immediately respond to faxed requests for comment.
Analysts said the planned tariff cut was unlikely to significantly boost domestic consumption, while its economic impact is most likely limited and hard to quantify.
"Against the backdrop of the record high amount people spend overseas every year when they travel and shop online, it’s necessary for China to lower import tariffs for consumer goods soon," said Nie Wen, a Shanghai-based analyst with Hwabao Trust. "However, generally speaking, the economic impact from boosting imports is likely to be small."
In December, China cut import taxes on almost 200 consumer products including food, health supplements, pharmaceuticals, garments and recreational goods to 7.7% on average from 17.3%, according to the finance ministry.
Among the more dramatic cuts were tariffs on milk powder and nappies, where taxes were slashed to zero percent from 20% and 7.5%, respectively. Import duties on certain cosmetics were halved to 5%.
In March, Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report that China will expand imports and lower import duties on vehicles and some everyday consumer goods.
Earlier this week, Beijing said it would cut import tariffs on the majority of vehicles to 15% from 25%, effective from July 1. Duties on car parts would be cut to 6% from about 10%. The planned tariff cuts on consumer goods will affect food, medicine, health products and cosmetics, among other items, a source said.
The cuts also would be in line with Beijing’s goal of boosting consumption within its borders to support growth.
Retail sales growth slowed to 9.4% in April, missing forecasts for a 10% gain and off March’s pace of 10.1%.
