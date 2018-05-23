Nipah virus: outbreak in India kills 10

Bengaluru/Kochi — A rare virus spread by fruit bats that can cause flu-like symptoms and brain damage had killed 10 people in southern India, health officials said on Tuesday, with at least nine more being treated.

Infectious disease outbreaks can be a challenge in India, the world’s second most populous country, where infection control and surveillance systems are weak, leading to hundreds of deaths annually from diseases such as mosquito-borne dengue fever.

There is no vaccine for the Nipah virus, which is spread through body fluids and can cause encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says. The usual treatment is to provide supportive care.

The first death in the outbreak in Kerala took place on Friday, the state’s health minister, KK Shailaja, said.

"This is a new situation for us. We have no experience in dealing with the Nipah virus," Shailaja said.

"We are hopeful we can put a stop to the outbreak."

Of 18 people screened for the virus, 12 had tested positive, she said, adding that 10 of the sufferers had died and the other two were being closely monitored.

The Indian government dispatched a team of officials from the National Centre for Disease Control to investigate the outbreak, it said.

"Since all the contacts are under observation and steps to avoid exposure through animal vectors have been taken, there is no reason for people to panic," the government added.

The WHO was in contact with government officials in the affected areas, Henk Bekedam, its India representative, said in a statement.

Health experts stressed the need for early detection and infection control to arrest the virus’s spread.

"It will not spread like wildfire because it is not airborne, but it can be risky if they don’t follow proper infection control procedures," said Dr D Himanshu, of King George’s Medical University in the northern city of Lucknow.

While the cause of the outbreak is still being investigated, visiting national health officials tied the initial deaths to "many bats" in a well in Kerala from which the victims drew water, the government said.

Samples from those bats were among the 60 sent to laboratories to be screened for the virus, it said.

The cases had caused concern among residents, a local government official said.

"A large number of people affected by fever, and even minor ailments, are swarming to hospitals, fearing they have contracted the disease," said UV Jose.

Health officials in Kerala, which attracts many tourists, aim to issue a travel advisory soon, tourism official P Bala Kiran said.

The Nipah virus was first detected in Malaysia in 1998, and India has suffered two outbreaks in the past decade, resulting in the deaths of 50 people, according to the WHO.

