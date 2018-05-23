Iran calls on Europe to save international nuclear deal

The 2015 nuclear agreement, worked out by the US, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, China and Iran, lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear programme.

Trump called it the worst deal ever negotiated but European powers see it as the best chance of stopping Iran developing a nuclear bomb.

After Trump pulled out, the other signatories said they would try to salvage the deal and keep Iran’s oil trade and investment flowing. But European companies say they are worried about getting caught up in the new US sanctions, given the extent of Washington’s global reach, and some have already started pulling out.

The head of Iran’s national security and foreign policy committee in parliament said the only way to salvage the nuclear deal would be for the European signatories to stand up to the US. "Today they must show their strength in the face of American pressure," Alaeddin Borujerdi said, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters on Monday he would travel to Washington to discuss the nuclear deal with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Germany Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told a Passauer Neue Presse newspaper that the government would help German companies with business in Iran where it could but could not entirely shield them from the US decision to reimpose sanctions. Asked how the government could assist companies feeling nervous in the wake of the US decision, he said Berlin would help them assess the situation while also urging the US to grant exemptions and deadline extensions.

"We will help where we can, but there is no way of completely averting the consequences of this unilateral withdrawal," Altmaier said.

His statement was echoed by Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, who said there were limits to the EU’s powers to persuade its larger groups to stay in Iran in the face of threatened US sanctions.

"We know there are hardly any larger companies in Europe that do not also trade with the US. The pressure on European companies from the US is quite large," he said in Brussels.

"I believe we should not give up. We should try until the end, to show, with our heads held high, that we are right and Mr Trump is wrong."

