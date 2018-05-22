World / Asia

US and China reach tentative deal to save ZTE

22 May 2018 - 16:17 Agency Staff
A Chinese national flag and two flags bearing the name of ZTE fly outside the ZTE research and development building in Shenzhen, China, in this 2016 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A Chinese national flag and two flags bearing the name of ZTE fly outside the ZTE research and development building in Shenzhen, China, in this 2016 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Washington — The US and China have a tentative deal to save embattled Chinese telecom company ZTE, days after the two nations announced a truce in their trade stand-off, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Details remain to be hammered out, but according to the general outlines of the agreement, Washington would lift a crippling ban on selling US components to the company, which in turn would make major changes in its management, executive board and possibly pay additional fines, according to the report.

The company had faced collapse due to the US ban, which resulted from its violations of US sanctions against Iran and North Korea.

On Saturday, Washington and Beijing called a halt to a spiraling trade dispute and Washington’s accusations of unfair trade practices and the alleged theft of US technology, suspending US plans to impose tariffs on as much as $150bn in Chinese imports.

China, the world’s largest automotive market, also announced on Tuesday it would cut duties on automotive imports to 15% from 25%, and backed away from a threat to impose tariffs on American sorghum.

ZTE was fined $1.2bn in March 2017, but last month it was prohibited from receiving needed US parts after the US commerce department found the company had lied multiple times and failed to take actions against employees responsible for sanctions violations on Iran and North Korea.

US President Donald Trump has faced accusations of quid pro quo after pledging to soften punitive US sanctions on ZTE — an announcement which came after AFP reported a Chinese state firm would pour cash into a Trump-tied real estate venture in Indonesia.

Trump, however, has denied weakening the US stance toward ZTE.

AFP

FT COMMENT: Trump/ZTE: trading blows

His rushing to help China’s telecoms giant ZTE suggests someone had a quiet little word with Donald Trump
Opinion
5 days ago

No move yet on ZTE penalties, says Trump

China’s top economic adviser will hold talks the Trump on ways to resolve the trade dispute
Companies
5 days ago

TIMOTHY L. O’BRIEN: Take a look inside Trump's often bizarre business empire

'Trump isn’t like most presidents. His financial disclosure – imperfect, subjective and stocked with a porn-star payment – is evidence of that'
World
4 days ago

China’s ZTE may get reprieve from US sanctions

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are 'working on' getting the smartphone group back in business
Companies
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
US and China reach tentative deal to save ZTE
World / Asia
2.
Molten lava from Hawaii’s volcano reaches a ...
World / Americas
3.
Trump calls on China to strengthen ‘porous’ ...
World / Americas
4.
ANALYSIS: Trump’s solution to WTO rulings he ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.