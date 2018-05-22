Trump says about-face on China’s ZTE is a personal favour to President Xi Jinping

Washington — US President Donald Trump said his administration is reconsidering penalties on Chinese telecomms maker ZTE as a personal favour to the country’s President Xi Jinping.

"The president asked me to look into that," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. He said there is no deal yet to reduce US penalties that have caused the company to suspend its business, but that "you’re really hurting American companies also" by shutting down ZTE and the review is "a favour" to Xi.

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier that the US didn’t mean to "put ZTE out of business" by penalising the company for violating US sanctions against Iran and North Korea. The US commerce department’s review of penalties against ZTE for the violations will bear in mind any threats to US security, Mnuchin said on Tuesday during a hearing before a senate appropriations sub-committee in Washington.

"Anything they consider will take into account the very important national security issues, and those will be addressed," he said.

The US ban on ZTE for breaching terms of a settlement over sanction-breaking sales to Iran and North Korea has become entwined in the trade dispute between the US and China. On Saturday, the countries announced at least a temporary trade truce and dropped their tariff threats after setting up a framework for addressing trade imbalances.

The Shenzhen-based company depends on US components, such as chips from Qualcomm, to build its smartphones and networking gear. ZTE suspended all major operations because of the ban and is relying on its cash reserves for daily expenses, including salaries of its 75,000 employees.

On Tuesday, senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer castigated the Trump administration’s plan to review penalties on ZTE, saying on the senate floor that the action signals to China that "they can roll over us on issue after issue". He added that on Friday he spoke directly to Trump for half an hour about the matter, and also to other administration officials.

"The president and secretary Mnuchin, what they are doing sends a dangerous signal to businesses around the world that the US is willing to forgive sanction violations or reduce penalties," Schumer said. "It emboldens foreign companies to play fast and loose with US sanctions when we should be putting the fear of God into these companies, especially one that was as brazen as ZTE."

Trump said on May 13 on Twitter that he would seek to get ZTE back into business after discussing the issue with Xi. The president said "too many jobs in China" had been lost, marking an about-face in his criticism of China’s trade practices.

Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, said on Sunday that management changes at ZTE would be among remedies needed before the US would consider a reprieve.

Export controls

The Trump administration isn’t willing to loosen exports controls on sensitive technology, said Mnuchin on Tuesday.

China has frequently argued that the trade imbalance can be fixed by the US lifting strict export curbs on high-technology goods. One of China’s trade demands in talks with the US this month included removing a ban on selling integrated circuits to the Asian nation.

"Export control items are absolutely not on the table for discussions," said Mnuchin. "We would in no way look to loosen that." To the contrary, the US is "aggressively" examining ways to protect US technology through an inter-agency panel that reviews foreign acquisitions in the US, known as the committee on foreign investment in the US (CFIUS), Mnuchin said.

The Trump administration proposed legislation to expand the panel’s powers, known as the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernisation Act. Said Mnuchin, "I can assure you this president is very focused on protecting US technology."

