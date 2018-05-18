Malaysian police seize designer bags and jewellery in raid of Najib properties

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian police raided a luxury condominium in the centre of Kuala Lumpur linked to former prime minister Najib Razak on Friday.

They seized 284 boxes of designer handbags and dozens of bags filled with cash and jewellery in the raid.

Police have been searching Najib’s home and other places linked to him as part of an investigation into the scandal-plagued state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), an extraordinary turn of events that few would have predicted before a May 9 general election that he was expected to win.

Items such as Birkin handbags from Hermes, jewellery, watches and other valuables were carted out of the condominium at the upmarket Pavilion Residences, in the predawn hours, police said.

"Exactly how much jewellery I would not be able to say, [but] we know we confiscated bags containing jewellery and the number of [items of] jewellery is rather big," Amar Singh, director of police commercial crime investigations, told reporters at the scene.