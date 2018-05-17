North Korea puts Trump date in limbo

Seoul — North Korea threw June 12’s summit between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump into doubt on Wednesday, threatening weeks of diplomatic progress, saying it may review if the US insists it unilaterally gives up its nuclear weapons.

The official KCNA news agency said earlier Pyongyang had called off high-level talks with Seoul, which were due on Wednesday, the first sign of trouble after months of warming ties. Citing the first deputy minister of foreign affairs, Kim Kye -gwan, KCNA later said the fate of the unprecedented US-North Korea summit, as well as bilateral relations, "would be clear" if the US spoke of a "Libya-style" denuclearisation for the North.

"If the US is trying to drive us into a corner to force our unilateral nuclear abandonment, we will no longer be interested in such dialogue and cannot but reconsider our proceeding to the DPRK-US. summit," Kim said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Trump and Kim are due to meet in Singapore on June 12.

The deputy minister criticised US national security adviser John Bolton, who called for North Korea to quickly give up its nuclear arsenal in a deal that mirrors Libya’s abandonment of its weapons of mass destruction.

North Korea clashed with Bolton during the Bush administration, calling him "human scum" and a "bloodsucker".

"We shed light on the quality of Bolton already in the past, and we do not hide our feeling of repugnance towards him," the deputy minister said.