Anwar Ibrahim, ‘Malaysia’s Mandela’, walks free

Anwar said he had forgiven 92-year-old Mahathir, who had him imprisoned two decades ago but has become his unlikely ally.

"Now there is a new dawn for Malaysia. I must thank the people of Malaysia," said Anwar, flanked by his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and other members of his political party.

"The entire spectrum of Malaysians, regardless of race or religion, have stood by the principles of democracy and freedom. They demand change."

Anwar has cast a long shadow over Malaysian politics for decades.

He enjoyed a meteoric rise in the now-ousted Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition but suffered a spectacular falling out with his then-boss Mahathir in the late 1990s and was thrown in jail after being convicted of sodomy and abuse of power.

Upon his release the first time, he joined and revitalised the opposition coalition that finally ousted BN last week.

Anwar’s release from his second jail term sets up a tantalising reunion with his nemesis-turned-ally Mahathir.

Mahathir has said he expects to run the government for one to two years but has signalled that the reins would be turned over to Anwar eventually.