Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping in second surprise meeting ahead of US summit

For his part, Kim was quoted as saying: "These are the positive outcomes of the historic meeting between me and Comrade General Secretary [Xi]."

Trump tweeted that "the primary topics" of his discussion with Xi "will be trade, where good things will happen, and North Korea, where relationships and trust are building".

Japanese media had earlier shown images of an aircraft normally used by North Korean VIPs flying out of Dalian, fuelling speculation Kim had visited.

Xi said that he was willing to meet Kim again to make joint efforts to have a healthy bilateral relationship, achieve peace on the Korean peninsula and to promote regional stability, Xinhua reported.

Kim travelled to Beijing by train in March for his maiden official trip abroad and met Xi for the first time since taking power in 2011.

His trip was kept secret until he returned to North Korea.

At their summit in April in the demilitarised zone, which divides the two Koreas, Kim and Moon agreed to pursue the complete denuclearisation of the peninsula.

They also decided to seek a peace treaty by the end of 2018 and hold talks with the US, and possibly China, to achieve it.

The Korean War, in which China fought on the North’s side, ended in 1953 with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

China would likely want to be part of discussions on a peace treaty, according to experts.

While China has supported punitive measures against the North, analysts say it could worry that the diplomatic thaw may lead to a deal between Pyongyang and Washington that is not in its interests. A divided Korea has played in its favour. Despite the recent tensions, China remains the North’s sole major ally and its foremost economic partner.

Trump has said that the two sides have settled on a date and location for the summit — the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader — without providing details.

South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo daily reported on Monday the meeting was likely to be hosted by Singapore in June.

AFP