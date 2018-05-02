Vatican clergyman George Pell faces trial in Australia on many sex charges

Melbourne — Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell has become the highest-ranking Catholic clergyman to be tried for sex offences said to have been committed long ago.

But he has vowed to challenge the charges. The 76-year-old was impassive at the hearing in Melbourne on Tuesday when he was ordered to face a jury on "multiple" charges.

Half of the allegations, including some of the most serious, were thrown out, however. "Not guilty," the top aide to Pope Francis said loudly when asked for his plea. He has taken this position since he was first charged in 2017.

Melbourne magistrate Belinda Wallington said she was satisfied there was enough evidence to justify a trial on "multiple" charges. A trial date is to be discussed on Wednesday.

Pell, who entered the court surrounded by a large police presence, was released on bail on condition that he does not leave Australia. He has handed in his passport. The former Catholic archbishop of Sydney and Melbourne archbishop has been on leave from the Vatican, returning to Australia to fight the allegations, which relate to incidents that allegedly occurred long ago.

"Cardinal George Pell has at all times fully co-operated with Victoria [state] police and always and steadfastly maintained his innocence," said a statement issued through the archdiocese of Sydney and attributed to Pell.

"He has voluntarily returned to Australia to meet these accusations. He will defend the remaining charges."

The exact details and nature of the claims remain confidential, other than that they involve "multiple complainants".

The court was told some of the alleged offences happened at a swimming pool in Ballarat in Victoria in the 1970s and at Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral in the 1990s.

AFP