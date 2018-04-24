Kim Jong-un expresses ‘bitter sorrow’ over deadly bus accident

"He [Kim] said that the unexpected accident brought bitter sorrow to his heart and that he couldn’t control his grief at the thought of the bereaved families who lost their blood relatives," KCNA reported.

The agency quoted the North Korean leader as saying his people "take the tragic accident as their own misfortune".

Xinhua news agency reported that the bus had fallen from a bridge in North Hwanghae province.

China’s state broadcaster showed images of a large overturned vehicle, with light rain falling on rescue vehicles at night and doctors attending to a patient.

KCNA said the crash was "an unexpected traffic accident that claimed heavy causalities among Chinese tourists". It gave no breakdown on the numbers killed or injured.

Most foreign tourists to North Korea are Chinese, with the Cold War-era allies sharing a long land border and operating flights between the two countries.

Western visitors to the North once averaged about 5,000 a year, but numbers have been hit recently by a US travel ban — Americans accounted for about 20% of the market — and official warnings from other countries.

Tens of thousands of Chinese tourists are believed to visit the North every year, with many crossing via train through the Chinese border city of Dandong. For some, North Korea provides a window into what Communist China may have looked like decades ago.