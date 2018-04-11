World / Asia

China bristles as British auction house puts stolen Ying water vessel on the block

11 April 2018 - 10:58 Se Young Lee and Fang Cheng
A Chinese national flag flutters on the Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. Picture: REUTERS
A Chinese national flag flutters on the Pearl River in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — China on Tuesday condemned the British auction of a rare bronze water vessel seized by a British soldier from Beijing’s ransacked Imperial Gardens in the 19th century, calling for a boycott.

The auction is due to take place on Wednesday, organised by Kent-based Canterbury Auction Galleries.

The elaborately adorned water vessel and cover, referred to as a Tiger Ying because of the tiger decorations, was made between 1100 and 771 BCE during the Western Zhou Dynasty. It has an estimated value of up to £160,000, the auction house said on its website.

It said the vessel was taken by a British soldier during the "capture" of what is now called the Old Summer Palace in 1860, towards the end of the Second Opium War.

The Imperial Gardens were an architectural wonder of Western-style palaces and gardens that were destroyed and looted by British and French troops in 1860.

The ruins of the palace still lie where they fell, a popular tourist site covering an area of 865 acres and a reminder of historical Western hegemony and British colonial rule.

China’s State Administration of Cultural Heritage denounced the auction.

It has said it "strongly opposes and condemns Canterbury Auction Galleries’ insistence on auctioning the suspected illegally discharged cultural artefact despite solemn protest from China and conducting commercial hype in the name of cultural relics of wartime looting".

It said it did not support Chinese individuals or institutions taking part in the auction and called for other possible buyers to boycott the sale.

A spokesman for the auction house told Reuters the item in question would be auctioned on Wednesday but declined to comment beyond information published on its website.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
UK manufacturing shrinks ending unprecedented ...
World / Europe
2.
Judge rejects dismissal of case against two ...
World
3.
Hundreds dead after Algerian military plane ...
World / Africa
4.
China bristles as British auction house puts ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Collectors should look beyond aesthetics when investing in art
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Rare Qing Dynasty bowl fetches $30m within minutes
World / Asia

Lesser artists out of the frame
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.